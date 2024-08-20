Kuwait Lose To Bahrain In West Asian Volleyball Tournament

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Youth Volleyball team lost against their Bahraini opponents in their third match of the West Asian Volleyball Championship, in Al-Ain, UAE.

It was a close game between the two teams that led to an extra fourth set, until the Bahraini team secured a win in the final minutes, ending the game with three sets against one, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15 and 25-22.

The championship kicked off last Wednesday and will continue until August 25th, with the participation of 10 GCC and Arab countries, with the teams divided into two groups, the first group comprises Kuwait, Qatar, Yemen, Syria, and Bahrain, while the second group includes Saudi Arabia, UAE, Palestine, Lebanon, and Jordan. (end)

