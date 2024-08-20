Kuwait’S Exports To Brazil Increase

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Exports from Kuwait to Brazil were up 78.5% from January to July this year, according to data from the Latin American giant's trade ministry. Over the first seven months of the year, Brazil imported USD 344.7 million worth of products from the Arab country, up from USD 193.1 million in the same period last year.

Data from the shows that from January to July 2022, Brazil had imported USD 165.2 million from the Arab country. In 2019 USD 94.6 million. In 2020 and 2021, the coronavirus years, shipments significantly plunged to USD 1.5 million and USD 7.6 million in 2021 in the January-July period.

Top export to Brazil was diesel oil year to date through July, followed by aviation kerosene. The jet fuel was the top export from the Gulf state to Brazil in 2023 and 2019, while it wasn't exported to Brazil in 2022 through July.

Although at a smaller financial amount, Brazilian exports to Kuwait have also been higher this year. Through July, Brazil exported USD 168.3 million worth of products, up 11.9% from 2023, when exports grossed USD 161.1 million. In 2021, they reached USD 103.7 million through July. In 2020 USD 115.6 million, and in 2019 USD 117.8 million. In 2024, the trade balance between Brazil and Kuwait is favorable to the Gulf nation by USD 176.4 million.

Top exports over the past two years were meats and poultry offal. This year's top exports from Brazil to Kuwait also include corn, beef, steel pipes, and poultry preparations.

