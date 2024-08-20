Polar Tank Trailer Highlights Continued Innovation In 3A Sanitary And Food Grade Transports

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dennis Reynolds, owner of Reynolds Nationwide and longtime Polar partnerHOLDINGFORD, MN, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hauling sanitary and food grade products takes special care and an unwavering confidence in the equipment used to transport them. The ability to maintain exact temperatures, deliver clean performance and optimize safety are just a few of the must-haves. Polar began answering this call in the 1960s with mission-proven 3A Sanitary and Food Grade Transports that have steadfastly maintained their position as a category favorite.Polar continues to enhance its designs to meet ever-changing industry needs and requirements. For years, the company has made it a priority to partner with customers and build the ideal products for their specific needs. That ongoing collaboration and drive to advance its designs has yielded one of the lightest trailers in the sanitary industry. Polar 3A Sanitary and Food Grade Transports deliver an up to 400-lb. tare weight spec-for-spec advantage over other brands, increasing payload capacity for more revenue per load. Operators can choose from multiple vessel capacities, from 6,200 to 10,000 gallons, and axle configurations that range from two to eight axles.It's not unusual to see these trailers still in operation decades after first being put into service. They're robustly designed with an integrated stainless vessel-to-suspension structure that resists corrosion and requires no maintenance. State-of-the-art robotic welding plays a significant role in enhancing the longevity of Polar 3A trailers.Using a vacuum implosion-resistant, welded-ring design, Polar takes it a step further than other brands that tension fit their rings. Welded stainless steel hangers and barrels welded to subframes place these trailers in a class all their own when it comes to durability. This innovative engineering creates a design that requires less extensive repairs in the event of an accident.To ensure food grade products are maintained at optimum temperatures, Polar engineers its 3A trailer with an exclusive dual-layered insulation. This provides a higher temperature range than polystyrene and is lighter than polyurethane, contributing to this trailer's weight advantage. Whether hauling milk in Texas or juice in Florida, a stock 6,500-gallon Polar 3A Sanitary and Food Grade trailer is cleared to maintain steady temperatures, only gaining 2 degrees Fahrenheit all day in the hot summer sun.While operators turn to Polar 3A trailers for their efficient, clean, reliable performance, drivers prefer them for their unique, low profile. A lower center of gravity means greater road stability and valve height that's 4.5" lower than other brands for hookups that are easier on the arms when loading and unloading.Remaining at the forefront of trailer designs, Polar 3A trailers feature advanced, industry-first IntelliTankTM technologies. EnTrans, Polar's parent company, introduced this new suite of tools in 2021. These groundbreaking tools increase load security and allow for GPS tracking and temperature monitoring. It's one more way Polar is helping customers realize greater efficiencies in hauling.About Polar Tank TrailerPolar Tank Trailer has been a trusted name in the transport industry for over 75 years, specializing in robust and efficient trailer solutions. Renowned within the industry, Polar trailers combine lightweight performance with driver-preferred features and cutting-edge technologies. The company's commitment to engineering excellence and customer partnership has established Polar as a leader in mission-critical transport solutions. Backed by a dedicated dealer network and experienced team, Polar actively collaborates with customers to enhance their efficiency, competitiveness, and profitability. True to their motto, Polar is Mission Proven. For more information, visit Polar Tank Trailer's website or call 800.826.6589.

