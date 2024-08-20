(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) , a leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary cannabinoid analogs, today announced that recent data from preclinical studies confirms INM-901, a proprietary small molecule drug candidate, as an oral formulation that will be utilized in the company's development programs for Alzheimer's disease. The data shows that the INM-901 formulation can be administered orally and maintains similar drug exposure and therapeutic levels as intraperitoneal (“IP”) delivery over a 24-hour period in the brain. The announcement noted that the oral delivery method offers potential advantages such as lower treatment delivery costs.

“We are excited by the recent data confirming that INM-901 can be delivered across the blood brain barrier to the brain tissue as an oral formulation which provides significant advantages for further development of this compound in the treatment of Alzheimer's. Similar drug levels in the target tissue are not usually seen between oral versus IP delivery. The supporting data generated by the oral formulation provides an attractive therapeutic approach given the many challenges associated with delivery of drug(s) to the brain,” said Michael Woudenberg, InMed's Chief Operating Officer and SVP of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (“CMC”).

About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary cannabinoid analogs. Together with its subsidiary, BayMedica, InMed has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. It is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs.

.

