Work Starts On Uruzgan-Kandahar Road After Pajhwok Report

TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): After a Pajhwok Afghan News report, reconstruction work has been launched on a damaged portion of the Uruzgan-Kandahar highway, local officials in central Urugan province said Tuesday.

Pajhwok Afghan News published a report about the deteriorated condition of the highway and problems being faced by and drivers on August 11.

Following the report, reconstruction work has been started on the road.

The Uruzgan-Kandahar highway is about 165 kilometres long and many parts of this highway were damaged due to the past conflict and flash floods.

Public Works Director Adam Jan Nomani said reconstruction work on one portion, which is 40km, has been started.

He said the cost of the project would be given by the provincial administration and technical equipment was being provided by his department and some private firms.

He added they were striving to find budget for standard reconstruction of this highway and start practically work on it.

Meanwhile, passengers and drivers expressed happiness over the reconstruction of the highway.

However, they urged the highway should be paved and reconstructed in a standard manner.

kk/ma



