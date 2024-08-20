Having A Ball In The Communities We Serve

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

When Alex English retired from the game of in 1991, he had many wins and achievements under his belt - from setting records at the University of South Carolina and in the National Basketball Association to his induction into the College Basketball Hall of Fame and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. English's notoriety gave him a with both national and international audiences, but he never lost sight of the importance of supporting his hometown community in Columbia, South Carolina. Through his Let's Share Foundation, English hosts the Alex English Basketball Camp, presented by Aflac, to empower youth in unserved and underserved areas of South Carolina, teach them basketball skills and share important life lessons gained on and off the court.

Fostering life lessons from sports experiences resonates for Bob Ruff, senior vice president, Group Voluntary Benefits. After four years of playing football at Virginia Tech, Bob stepped into a business career that he grounded in key learnings from his time on the field. He was invited to visit the Alex English Basketball Camp and share a few life lessons with participants, ages 7 to 18:



Positive attitude. If you're down about something, people can see it and feel it. Instead, be positive. And always remember to listen to your coaches and anyone else in life who is trying to help you. I do this every day in my work at Aflac.

Teamwork. Teamwork in sports carries over to everything in life. It's important to pick people up when they're down and celebrate them when they're doing well. At Aflac, we are always trying to win and meet our goals while being supportive teammates. Practice. Practice doesn't stop when you leave the court or stop playing sports. I practice my skills all the time so I can be the best teammate at Aflac.

“Alex English is highly regarded not only in the basketball community, but also in the Midlands of South Carolina community. I was honored to join him to share life lessons with the kids - including my son who participated in the camp - and tell them how much Aflac cares for them and our community,” said Bob.“We are proud to once again support the basketball camp and help advance the mission of the Let's Share Foundation.”

Aflac's sponsorship of the Alex English Basketball Camp provided scholarships for 20 youth to attend camp at no charge. Learn more about Aflac's culture of care and the many ways the company extends support to those in need at Aflac/About-Aflac .

Aflac refers to the following companies: American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, American Family Life Assurance Company of New York, Continental American Insurance Company, and Continental American Life Insurance Company.

