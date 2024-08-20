$169M IN CHICKEN GROWER SETTLEMENTS IS LARGEST EVER FOR GROWERS AGAINST CHICKEN COMPANIES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague obtained a $100 million settlement with major chicken processor, Pilgrim's Pride Corp., acting as co-lead counsel on behalf of a class of chicken farmers or "growers" in an antitrust alleging that the major chicken processing companies conspired to suppress the pay of chicken growers. This settlement follows $69 million in settlements with four other major chicken processors: Tyson, Sanderson Farms, Koch Foods, and Perdue. The plaintiffs alleged that these companies conspired to suppress the grower's pay by illegally sharing confidential grower compensation data and illegally conspiring not to recruit each other's growers.





"This is a great outcome for these chicken farmers," said Eric L. Cramer, Chairperson of Berger Montague. "We believe this is the largest payment ever obtained from the chicken processors on behalf of growers," added Daniel Walker, a Shareholder in the firm's Antitrust Practice Area.

The plaintiffs achieved certification of a nationwide plaintiff class in 2024 and were preparing for trial when the plaintiffs settled with the last defendant in July 2024.

