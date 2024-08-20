Home Services Industry Leader, Helitech, Opens Location To Serve Kansas City Area Homeowners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KANSAS CITY, Mo.

, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair

has added an office at 7200 E US Hwy 40 Kansas City, MO to serve and families spanning the Kansas City region.



Helitech specializes in home waterproofing, foundation repair, and concrete leveling. Grounded in faith and family first, the company believes that commitment to servant leadership and ethical standards differentiates both its internal work culture and exceptional customer experience.

Helitech's patented, industry-leading waterproofing materials and tailored solutions set them apart. Homeowners choose Helitech because they seek the finest quality for their homes. This commitment to excellence is why the BBB has honored Helitech with the prestigious Torch Award for business ethics and customer service eight times!

Additional Helitech offices in the St. Louis area, Nashville, Tennessee, Marion, Rock Island, and Lincoln, Illinois, and Kingdom City and Springfield, Missouri are distributed around the Midwest to serve homeowners in six states.

"We have served hundreds of thousands of homeowners with the highest quality products and finest services since we began in 1987," said Beau Bolin , General Manager for Kansas City. "At Helitech, we stand by our work for the life of your home."

"Dedicated to excellence in ethics and customer satisfaction, Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair is proud to be an 8x recipient of the prestigious, BBB Torch Award, and we're excited to bring the same level of service to the Kansas City area," said Brett Campbel , Helitech President.

Visit helitechonlin

to learn more about Helitech's services and award-winning culture. Helitech continues to grow, and current openings are listed at helitechonline/careers. Helitech was named a 2024 Top Workplace by USA Today.

About

Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair

Helitech is a locally-owned specialty contractor serving Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Kentucky, Kansas, and Tennessee with a focus on faith and family. Helitech offers effective solutions in waterproofing, foundation repair, and concrete repair services. BBB Accredited, A+ Rated, and a multi-year Torch award winner for ethics, Helitech has been healing homes since 1987. The company culture is centered on being family-oriented and Helitech is looking for team members who want to make a difference in the lives of team members and customers.

Media Contact

Lisa Clark -

[email protected]

618-977-2462 (mobile)

618-213-8586 (office)

SOURCE Helitech Waterproofing & Foundation Repair