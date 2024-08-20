Amir Issues Decree Appointing Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Endowments And Islamic Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Tuesday the decree No. 47 of 2024, appointing HE Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al-Thani as Undersecretary of the of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

The decree is effective starting from the date of its issuance and is to be published in the official gazette.