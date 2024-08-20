عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Issues Decree Appointing Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Endowments And Islamic Affairs

Amir Issues Decree Appointing Undersecretary Of Ministry Of Endowments And Islamic Affairs


8/20/2024 10:02:54 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Tuesday the decree No. 47 of 2024, appointing HE Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al-Thani as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

The decree is effective starting from the date of its issuance and is to be published in the official gazette.

MENAFN20082024000063011010ID1108580465


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search