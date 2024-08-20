Iran hosts international textile expo featuring 120 foreign companies in attendance

(MENAFN) The 30th International Exhibition of Textile Machinery, Raw Materials, Home Textiles, Embroidery Machines, and Textile Products, known as IRAN TEX 2024, is taking place at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds from August 19 to 22. This significant event brings together a wide array of industry professionals and exhibitors to showcase the latest advancements and innovations in the textile sector.



The exhibition features a diverse range of participants, with 170 domestic companies and 120 international firms from 13 countries, including Germany, Italy, Taiwan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, South Korea, Turkey, Pakistan, Austria, Switzerland, India, Japan, and China. These companies are displaying a comprehensive array of products and services, including textile machinery, parts, sewing, embroidery, and cutting machines, as well as various textile types such as fabrics, clothing, yarn, fibers, and dyes. The exhibition also highlights accessories and related parts, as well as home textiles like blankets, curtain fabrics, bedspreads, and textiles for kitchen, bathroom, and toilet use.



In addition to the exhibits, the event includes 12 scientific workshops and two specialized conferences featuring experts and university professors. These sessions are designed to foster knowledge exchange and discuss the latest developments in the textile industry. The exhibition also anticipates visits from several foreign trade and business delegations, further enhancing its international scope.



The primary objectives of IRAN TEX 2024 include showcasing the achievements and capabilities of Iranian textile factories and companies, promoting export development, and exploring new markets. The event aims to present both domestic and international scientific, technical, and industrial advancements, provide a platform for technology transfer, and facilitate new business relationships and investments. This year's exhibition also sees a strong presence of knowledge-based companies, startups, and scientific research centers, reflecting the dynamic and evolving nature of the textile industry.

