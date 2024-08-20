Severe Weather Looms As Tibetan Glaciers Diminish Rapidly

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research have highlighted urgent environmental changes on the Tibetan Plateau.



They predict that more than half of its glacier mass could melt by the end of the century. This significant melting, driven by global warming , is part of broader climatic shifts.



These shifts include increased temperatures and higher moisture levels, which could potentially escalate the occurrence of extreme weather.



The Tibetan Plateau, often referred to as the "Asian water tower ," is crucial as the origin of several major Asian rivers like the Indus, Ganges, Mekong, Yangtze, and Yellow River.



The warming plateau is expected to see lake levels rise by over 10 meters by 2100. This development has vast implications for water flow in these rivers.







Over the past 15 years, the region has seen a 6% increase in grassland and a 12% increase in forest cover.

Environmental Shifts and Risks

While this growth combats desertification, it also alters monsoon patterns, increasing the likelihood of heavy rainfall during the summer months.



Such changes will reshape the Asian monsoon circulation and heighten the risk of extreme weather events across China.



Further implications of these environmental shifts include the need for improved water resource management in downstream countries.



These nations are heavily reliant on rivers originating from the plateau for agriculture. They face challenges due to the declining water levels in southern outflow regions like the Indus and Ganges basins.



The Chinese Meteorological Administration has issued warnings that the total glacier area on the plateau could decrease by 40% by 2050. This reduction is expected to intensify the risk of severe storms and floods in the areas downstream.



This environmental situation is part of a larger tapestry of findings from the region. These include archaeological discoveries such as tombs, ruins, and ancient cave paintings that provide insights into early nomadic cultures on the plateau.



Researchers have also identified active faults that could trigger significant earthquakes, affecting infrastructure projects and transport corridors throughout the region.

