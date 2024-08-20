Pumpkin Pancakes Return To The Big Biscuit In August

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) And, new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew coming to the menu

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Big Biscuit® , a popular All-American Breakfast and Lunch concept known for its classic comfort food served with genuine hometown hospitality, is excited to announce an early launch of its highly anticipated fall limited time offerings. Beginning August 21, all Big Biscuit locations will offer guest-favorite Pumpkin Pancakes and a brand-new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.“Pumpkin season is the most anticipated seasonal menu offering of the year,” said Chad Offerdahl, president of the Big Biscuit.“This year, we are providing our pumpkin enthusiasts the opportunity to satisfy their cravings for a longer period of time as we launch our fall line-up on August 21. Guests can enjoy all of the flavors of fall with an order of our beloved Pumpkin Pancakes and our new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. They're the perfect way to start a day before heading for a day of fall festivities!”Beginning August 21, all Big Biscuit locations will offer Pumpkin Pancakes and a brand-new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. The Big Biscuit pumpkin pancakes include two plate-sized buttermilk pancakes with pumpkin puree and traditional fall spices, topped with a big dollop of whipped cream, sprinkled with powdered sugar, and served with warm syrup – all of that for only $10.99.Since The Big Biscuit launched their new Bigger, Better Beverage Menu in May, Cold Brew has made up approximately 14.5% of new beverage sales across 27 locations. For only $5.99, guests can enjoy a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew topped with a thick layer of vanilla cream cold foam and a sprinkle of nutmeg."The new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is an excellent way to tap into what our Guests crave while adding a seasonal twist," Offerdahl says.For more information, visit . Follow The Big Biscuit on social media: Facebook @BigBiscuitRestaurant , Instagram href="" rel="external nofollow" bi , and TikTok @eatbigbiscuit.About The Big Biscuit®The Big Biscuit is an all-American breakfast and lunch franchise concept that combines the classic flavors you love with a modern twist without skimping on selection. There is something for everyone here. Founded in 2000, The Big Biscuit thrives on innovation and flexes its adaptability to continually offer guests what they want and crave.The menu features generous portions of freshly prepared classic comfort food favorites and friendly smiles-as big as their famous buttermilk biscuits. Each location offers breakfast and lunch options, dine-in, takeout, online ordering, kids' menus, and bundle ordering.The Big Biscuit is BIG on community. The company strives to be good neighbors and is committed to helping its communities–one biscuit at a time. Being community-centric is fundamental to the brand's identity. They give back through blood donation drives, pajama collections over the holidays, teacher appreciation giveaways, partnering with local public schools, and more!Learn more at , or follow The Big Biscuit on social: Facebook @BigBiscuitRestaurant, Instagram big, and TikTok @eatbigbiscuit.The Big Biscuit... Don't mess with breakfast!

