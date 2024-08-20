Americans fall victim to sophisticated fraud schemes

(MENAFN) A growing number of Americans are falling victim to sophisticated fraud schemes that can take weeks or even months for scammers to execute, with losses reaching into the thousands of dollars. These scams, commonly referred to as "pig slaughtering," involve fraudsters who gradually build a false sense of trust and rapport with their victims, "fattening" them up with flattery and fake connections before ultimately swindling them out of their money. The term reflects the deliberate and methodical approach scammers use to exploit their targets, often leading to devastating financial losses, particularly in the realm of cryptocurrency.



The financial impact of these schemes is staggering, with billions of dollars stolen through fraudulent practices. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Report, investment fraud, particularly involving cryptocurrencies, saw a dramatic increase in 2023, with losses soaring by 38 percent to reach a record high. Out of the USD4.57 billion reported stolen, an overwhelming USD3.96 billion was linked to fraudulent cryptocurrency investments, highlighting the growing prevalence of these scams in the digital currency market. The scale of the problem underscores the sophisticated tactics employed by scammers, who often lure victims with promises of high returns on crypto investments.



One victim, Karina, shared her harrowing experience with such a scam. She recounted how she initially connected with the scammer through a messaging app, where the fraudster portrayed a lavish lifestyle and claimed to be deeply invested in cryptocurrencies. Over several months, the scammer cultivated trust and eventually persuaded Karina to deposit USD152,000 into what she believed was a legitimate cryptocurrency exchange. However, the website was a carefully constructed imitation designed to defraud her. Despite tracing the stolen funds to an exchange in Thailand and providing the information to law enforcement, Karina has not been able to recover her money. Her story is a stark reminder of the risks associated with online investment schemes and the lengths to which scammers will go to deceive their victims.



MENAFN20082024000045015682ID1108579900