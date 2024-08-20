Raceway Car Wash Expands With New Acquisition In Palm Desert, CA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Raceway Car Wash, a national chain based in Phoenix, AZ, now operates 40+ locations | racewaycarwash

National car wash chain, Raceway Car Wash, acquires Grand Prix Car Wash in Palm Desert, Ca.

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Raceway Car Wash ("the Company"), a growing national car wash chain, is excited to announce the of Grand Prix Car Wash in Palm Desert, Ca.

The addition of Grand Prix underscores Raceway's dedication to growth and guest satisfaction, expanding the Company's Southern California presence to six premium locations, including a second in the Palm Springs sub-market. Unlimited Members will continue to enjoy the same top-tier services at both the new Palm Desert location and the well-established La Quinta location. Both sites will be updated with Raceway Car Wash branding and standardized wash protocols. Membership plans will be honored at both local locations, as well as across our entire portfolio of over forty car washes.

Raceway Car Wash currently owns and operates stores across Northern Nevada (DBA Sierra Car Wash), Southern California, Fresno, CA, and the Greater Dallas area.

"We have long admired Grand Prix Car Wash, and we are excited to welcome it to the Raceway family," said Andrew Schell, Chief Operating Officer and Director of M&A. "Our mission is to build upon the outstanding foundation that Grand Prix has established while continuing to provide exceptional service to our guests. Expanding into Palm Desert reflects our commitment to enhancing our offerings and strengthening our presence in Southern California. We look forward to offering our guests even more convenience and flexibility with this new location."

For inquiries about growth opportunities or to discuss potential acquisitions, please contact Andrew Schell at ....

**About Raceway Car Wash**

Raceway Car Wash is a premier national operator dedicated to providing a top-notch car wash experience and delivering the highest membership value to their guests. With a commitment to excellence and guest satisfaction, Raceway continues to expand its footprint and enhance its service offerings across the United States.

**Contact:**

Andrew Schell

COO and Director of M&A

Raceway Car Wash

Email: ...

---

*For more information about Raceway Car Wash and its services, please visit our website at .*

Rachel Cary

Raceway Car Wash

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram