Hurricane Hits Italy, Causes Heavy Rain Across Country

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Rome, Italy: A hurricane coming from northern Europe caused widespread weather disturbances in Italy, bringing heavy rainfall to many areas and a drop in temperatures.

The hurricane caused the destabilization of the atmosphere and the emergence of thunderstorms that swept across Italy from the northeast to the south.

The Italian official news agency (ANSA) reported that temperatures will return to normal once the hurricane passes, and a tropical climate will prevail, with temperatures rising to 35 degrees Celsius in the regions of Sicily, Calabria and Puglia.

As of Monday, one person was reported dead and six others were missing after a ship capsized off Sicily, due to a water tornado that hit the ship.

A water tornado is a column of air mixed with water alternately in the form of a vertical, swirling cloud mass over a lake or ocean, and can sometimes be dangerous due to the strength of the current it carries.

