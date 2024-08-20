Prime Minister Meets Australia's Deputy Prime Minister And Minister For Defense
Canberra: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Tuesday with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense of Australia HE Richard Marles.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations and ways to support and enhance them at the defense level between the two countries.
HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense of Australia voiced his country's appreciation for the State of Qatar's support for regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the Middle East.
