Operational Agreement On Energy Export To Be Signed Between Nakhchivan & Turkiye
8/20/2024
Ulviyya Shahin
In the near future, it is planned to sign the relevant
"Operation Agreement" between the Nakhchivan State energy Service
and TEIASH (Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation)
concerning energy export (exchange), Azernews
reports that this was reported by the Telegram channel of the
Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.
According to the Service, discussions were held regarding the
relevant "Operational Agreement" between TEIASH and the Service.
These discussions covered the transmission and distribution
substations on both the Turkish and Nakhchivan sides, the current
condition of the power transmission lines, the location of the
meters, the application areas of the relay protection systems, and
the energy export (exchange) between TEIASH and the Service.
ENTSO (European Network of Transmission System Operators) has
approved the transmission of 75 megawatts for export (with the
Turkish side in passive island mode) and 40 megawatts for import
(with the Nakhchivan side in passive island mode) for the
Turkiye-Nakhchivan electricity import-export connection.
