Woman Dies After Slipping Into Nallah In J&K's Rajouri

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A quinquagenarian woman on Tuesday died after she fell into Nallah (Stream) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting offcials, news agency GNS reported that a woman died while she was going towards Thannamandi through Darra slipped and fell into a Nallah.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased person has been identified as Khurshid Begum (52) wife of Mohammad Younis Thakkar resident of Baryoon.

Her dead body was recovered with the help of locals and taken to nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.