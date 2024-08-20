Kashmirica Launches Premium Grade A+ Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 20, 2024: Kashmirica, a brand synonymous with quality and heritage, is excited to announce the launch of its newest offering for enthusiasts: the Season Bat. This premium Grade A+ Kashmir Willow cricket bat is meticulously handcrafted to elevate your game and meet the demands of serious players.



The Season Bat is crafted from Grade A+ Kashmir Willow, selected for its exceptional quality, ensuring both durability and top-notch performance on the pitch. The bat undergoes a six-time hard-pressing process, which significantly enhances its strength and resilience. With edges measuring 43-44 mm, the bat is engineered for powerful strikes, making it a formidable choice for batsmen.



Perfectly balanced, the Season Bat is designed for optimal weight distribution, giving players better control and precision with every shot. Each bat is handmade under the guidance of a veteran cricketer, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of craftsmanship and performance. The bat also features the finest grade Singapore handle, providing a comfortable and secure grip, crucial for delivering maximum power in every swing. Weighing around 1200 grams, the bat is lightweight and easy to maneuver, making it ideal for long innings.



"We chose the name 'Hangul' for our cricket bat to honor and bring awareness to the majestic yet endangered Hangul stag, native to Kashmir. Just as the Hangul represents the rich and delicate balance of our natural heritage, we want this bat to symbolize the balance of tradition and modernity in craftsmanship. By naming our bat after this iconic species, we hope to draw attention to the urgent need for its conservation and inspire others to take action to protect Kashmir's unique wildlife.", said Mir Saeid, Founder of Kashmirica.



Hangul, also known as the Kashmir stag, is a critically endangered subspecies of elk found in the dense forests of the Kashmir Valley, particularly in the Dachigam National Park in Jammu and Kashmir, India. Scientifically known as Cervus hanglu hanglu, the Hangul is characterized by its reddish-brown coat and impressive antlers, which can have up to 11 to 16 points. The Hangul is not just a wildlife species but also a significant part of Kashmir's natural heritage, often symbolizing the rich biodiversity of the region.



Historically, Hangul populations were found across the Kashmir Valley, but due to habitat loss, poaching, and other human activities, their numbers have drastically declined. Conservation efforts are ongoing to protect this unique species and restore its population in its natural habitat.



The Season Bat is now available at an introductory price of ₹4,276.19 (originally priced at ₹5,228.57). This limited-time offer reflects Kashmirica's commitment to providing top-quality cricket equipment at accessible prices.





About Kashmirica



Kashmirica is more than just a brand; it's a movement that aims to bring the finest of Kashmir's craftsmanship to the global stage. Known for its dedication to quality and social responsibility, Kashmirica engages directly with artisans, ensuring their work meets modern market needs while empowering local communities. With a focus on ethical practices and women's empowerment, Kashmirica is committed to making a difference both on and off the field.

