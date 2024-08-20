Alife Health Study Shows Potential Of AI Model Improving Ovarian Stimulation Decisions In IVF Treatment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking study led by a team of renowned fertility specialists and data scientists has demonstrated the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in optimizing the ovarian stimulation process for in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment. The study, titled "Optimizing Oocyte Yield Utilizing a Machine Model for Dose and Trigger Decisions: A Multi-Center, Prospective Study," was led by Dr. Chelsea Canon, a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist for RMA of New York and was published in Scientific Reports. The study was a multi-center, prospective analysis of AI's impact on IVF outcomes.

The Alife software, known as Stim AssistTM, provides physicians with personalized, data-driven recommendations based on patient-specific characteristics and follicle growth. This study is the first to prospectively investigate the clinical outcomes of IVF patients when clinicians utilized AI software to assist in determining the optimal starting dose of follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and the timing of trigger injection.

"The results of our study are incredibly promising," said Dr. Eric Flisser, one of the lead authors of the study. "We found a trend towards improved egg yield and a reduction in FSH usage when physicians used Alife's Stim AssistTM. This suggests that AI has the potential to refine the starting dose of FSH and narrow down the timing of the trigger injection during ovarian stimulation, ultimately benefiting patients by optimizing the number of mature oocytes retrieved and reducing medication costs."

"The use of AI in IVF represents a significant advancement in reproductive medicine," said Dr. Alan B Copperman, CEO of RMA of New York and a collaborator of the study, "By leveraging AI to optimize ovarian stimulation decisions, we can potentially improve IVF outcomes and streamline the treatment process for patients."

The study, which involved 291 patients undergoing IVF treatment at two clinics in the United States, underscores the potential of AI to revolutionize the field of assisted reproductive technology. Dr. Canon and Dr. Copperman study is the first to evaluate the efficacy of AI for optimizing ovarian stimulation using prospective post-market data. The researchers emphasize the need for further studies to validate these findings and explore the broader application of AI in IVF treatment.

