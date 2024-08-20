Labor Dispute Disrupts Flights At Argentina’S Main Airport

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Monday, airline workers at Jorge Newbery Metropolitan Airport, a crucial hub for domestic and regional flights in Argentina, initiated a strike.



Aviation unions including the Aeronautical Personnel Association (APA) and the Higher and Professional Staff Union of Commercial Companies (UPSA) held worker assemblies.



They demanded salary increases for pilots and ground staff, leading to widespread flight cancellations and delays.



These actions followed prolonged, unsuccessful wage negotiations involving state-run Aerolíneas Argentinas and private carriers such as Flybondi and Jetsmart.



Union representatives have pointed out that wages have not kept pace with inflation, now lagging by 70%.







Consequently, many employees earn below the poverty line, a situation they deem unacceptable.



Marcelo Uhrich, a union spokesperson, communicated to the local broadcaster Splendid that taking direct action was an unfortunate but necessary measure.



According to the news portal Infobae, the strike affected over 6,500 passengers just on this day.



The unions have scheduled more assemblies throughout the week at other key airports including Córdoba, Mendoza, and Ezeiza.



Ezeiza serves as the primary international gateway on the southern edge of the capital.



Meanwhile, the Argentine government has criticized the strike, suggesting it primarily harms the public.



Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni emphasized the government's commitment to peaceful travel at a Government House press conference. He assured that efforts are being made to ensure flights operate as scheduled.



He also mentioned that protestors might face penalties, recalling a recent fine imposed on the union in February of 160 million pesos ($169,000) for similar disruptions.







