QRCS, Partners Celebrate World Humanitarian Day 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Together with all components of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the United Nations, and international humanitarian organizations, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has marked World Humanitarian Day, which falls on August 19 every year.

Held under the theme #ActForHumanity, this year's celebration coincides with the 75th anniversary of the four Geneva Conventions 1949 and the 160th anniversary of the First Geneva 1864.

Humanitarian action in conflict zones faces many complex challenges, amid an alarming increase of attacks against humanitarian workers, jeopardizing their lives and disrupting relief aid delivery to victims.

Hospitals and medical centers in conflict zones are subject to systematic attacks that destroy health care infrastructure and make it impossible to provide health care for wounded and sick civilians.

QRCS reemphasizes the important role played by humanitarian workers, who lend a hand at times of distress and suffering to millions of crisis-affected people. They have to be protected while doing their vital job, in accordance with the letter and spirit of international humanitarian law (IHL), which prohibits any form of violation against civilians, relief personnel, and medical facilities in conflict areas.

Secretary-General of QRCS Faisal Mohamed Al-Emadi, participated in a seminar titled“Challenges to Humanitarian Aid Delivery in Areas of Armed Conflict”, co-organised by Al Jazeera Public Liberties and Human Rights Center and Al Jazeera Mubasher in celebration of World Humanitarian Day.

Al Emadi said,“As humanitarian organizations, we face enormous challenges, amid protracted and extremely complex armed conflicts, which result in large numbers of refugees and displaced persons and total destruction of services. These challenges cannot be addressed individually. Coordination and teamwork are required. It is a collective responsibility. We must all work together as governments, organizations, donors, media outlets, and public opinion.”

“The future of humanitarian work depends on our ability to adapt to the growing challenges, organize better, and best utilize our resources,” he added.“In this regard, it is critical to support local efforts and empower locally-led humanitarian action, to allow rapid and effective crisis response”.

In cooperation with Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), QRCS's Volunteering and Local Development Division participated in the World Humanitarian Day celebration program.

Director of the Division Hussein Aman Al Ali, delivered a lecture on“Humanitarian Work as an Inherent Culture in Qatari Society”. At the end of the lecture, he announced an institutional volunteering project jointly with Kahramaa.

In the same vein, QRCS held an online workshop for its members titled“Raising Community Awareness on How to Deal with Persons with Disabilities”.