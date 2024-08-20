(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 20 (KUNA)

--

1974 -- Kuwaiti Theatre Troupe performed the first puppet show in Kuwait.

2000 -- The Cabinet approved regulations for of Kuwaiti company shares by foreigners pursuant to law 20/2000 issued in May.

2007 -- of Social Affairs and issued an order establishing a charitable fund for people with special needs, in cooperation with the Higher Council for Affairs of Persons with Disabilities.

2009 -- Kuwait Contractors Union was proclaimed.

2016 -- Kuwait joined the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development's (OECD) Multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters, making the country first Arab nation to sign the convention.

2018 -- "Barayeh Salem" project in Salmiya opened with newly developed and modern designs to attract more visitors in Salem Al-Mubarak Street. The project, which is home to booths for owners of small projects, contains spacious walking areas, children playground, exhibitions' yard and water fountains.

2023 -- Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah ratified laws included in the legislative plan of the cabinet-parliament coordinative committee. The plan is concerned with amendments to the health insurance for petitioners law No.114/2014, the law of establishment for the constitutional court No.14/1973, and the law connected with the establishment of a company tasked with the construction of cities and residential areas and their economic development. The plan also had law concerned with the election of National Assembly members. (end) gta