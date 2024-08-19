Jaey Price Has Released A New Single 'Most'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Durban Jaey Price has released a new song in 2024, it is his first single this year. The new track was released via new distribution deal with Access, Inc platform. The deal is confirmed and the new single is now available online. Jaey Price recently released a new EP album #noproblemz in April. His new deal is for distribution and publishing only with the invite only platform. The young artist is part of TCOB Records and the song was released under TCOB Records and his label Price Planet Music. Jaey Price says this song is only one of the tracks that have to be released this year and that there is another single dropping on the 23rd of August via his new deal with Music Access, Inc. The beat was produced by Jaey Price and the song was recorded in South Africa in Durban in 2023 but was not released up until now. Taking Care Of Business Records is an independent record label that is based in United States. Jaey Price's upcoming single is titled 'nickii' and will be available in digital stores online on Friday 2024. Jaey Price is happy that he has a new distribution deal for his music and videos. Jaey Price is a young trap artist from Durban best known for '#dimensionz debut EP album. Jaey Price has released several EP's and has been making a name for himself in the music industry. Jaey Price's deal with Zojak World Wide is still active and the artist might release new music via them in the future. The new single track release doesnt have any featured artists and the artist made the song by himself in South Africa in Durban. The musician says that the indie recorx label TCOB Records is owned by Tyrone Lamar. The owner has been working closely with the rapper. Jaey Price was born on the ninth of September in 1997, he is currently 26 years old, the artist is a singer and rapper, and claims that he doesnt make beats anymore and he is focusing more on recording new music that producing instrumentals now. Yrg Century recently released a new EP album #noproblemz and that was his first release in 2024.

Company :-Price Planet Music

User :- Young Boi

Email :...

Phone :-0608475270

Mobile:- 0608475270

Url :-