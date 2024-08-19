Cat-Only Shelter Rescues Multiple Dogs In Emergency Situation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

One of the Hamilton County dogs waiting for volunteers to trap the dogs for to Cat Depot.

Multiple dogs on the Hamilton County property waiting for volunteers to trap the dogs for transport to Cat Depot.

Sarasota-Based, Feline-Only Rescue Cat Depot Takes in 18 Dogs from Hoarding Case

- Diana de Veer, Cat Depot Sr. Director of OperationsSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Something unexpected happened last Thursday evening. Cat Depot , a Sarasota-based, feline-only animal rescue and adoption center, opened its doors to 18 dogs rescued from a hoarding case in Hamilton County.“Cat Depot is above all an animal rescue. While our primary focus is cats, we will provide assistance whenever and wherever we can when animals are suffering,” stated Diana de Veer, Cat Depot's Senior Operations Director.“With the support of our community, we will continue to be on the front line for animals in need.”The dogs were found living loose in the woods following Hurricane Debby. When Hamilton County Animal Control investigated, they found that the dogs' elderly owner had fallen gravely ill and needed to be taken to a medical center for treatment, leaving no one to care for them.The dogs, who all require medical care, needed to be removed from the property as soon as possible. Hamilton County Animal Control in conjunction with Florida State Animal Response Coalition (FLSARC) and the Florida Association of Animal Welfare Organizations (FAAWO) reached out to Cat Depot for assistance.Even though it might seem unusual to contact a cat organization to help with dogs in need, it turns out that Cat Depot's Community Center is a perfect location to temporarily house the dogs while they undergo their initial medical exams and behavioral assessments. And with that, Cat Depot has now officially“gone to the dogs.”The dogs will be housed, cared for, and provided with veterinary attention for a two-week period while the partner organizations work to find placements. Donations to support their care can be made at hamilton-county-dog-rescue/ .This rescue could not be possible without the joint efforts of the following organizations:. Hamilton County Animal Control. Florida Association of Animal Welfare Organizations. Florida State Animal Response Coalition. Shelter Medicine Program, University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine. Slomba Shelter Solutions. Florida Veterinary Medical Association, in conjunction with the Florida Veterinary Corps. Humane Society of Tampa Bay. SPCA Florida. Florida Urgent Rescue. Nate's Honor Animal Rescue Center. Leon County Humane Society. Zoetis. Humane Society of Sarasota County. Humane Society of the United States. Verandah Pet Hospital. Department of Forensic Pathology, University of FloridaMembers of the media are invited to visit“Dog Depot” to take photographs, film, and speak to the care team. Interested parties, please contact Claudia Harden for additional information – ... or (941) 366-2404 x 302. Additional media assets are available on request.About Cat DepotCat Depot, a non-profit, free-roaming adoption center and rescue, is recognized for its progressive design and commitment to helping homeless, abandoned and injured animals. Cat Depot's mission is to save lives, find loving homes, and provide the resources and education needed to improve the destiny of homeless cats. Cat Depot supports more than 130 cats and kittens on any given day. Open Daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cat Depot is located at 2542 17th Street, Sarasota, FL 34234. For more information, visit , or call (941) 366-2404.

Hamilton County Dogs Arrival & Settling In At Cat Depot