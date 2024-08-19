Shares Surge On News From U.S. Medicare And Medicaid Services

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) News that this company’s first-of-a-kind medical solution has received coding and pricing determinations from CMS is sending shares higher in Monday morning trade.

%ThermaBright (TSXV: $THRM) (OTC: $TBRIF) is a developer and partner in a wide range of leading-edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies. The company announced in a press release today that its Venowave VW5 has received the permanent Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) code from the U.S. Department of & Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on August 16, 2024.

Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright, said,“We’re pleased that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid has approved our permanent code request, as well as the reimbursement pricing and the new HCPCS Level II designation for our Venowave VW5 device.”

The CDC estimates that over 900,000 U.S. citizens suffer from deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and other research projects this disease will reach USD 1.5 billion by 2032 globally.

Canadian shares were moving higher in heavy trade.