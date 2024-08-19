5K For Iraqi Orphans And Vulnerable Children
Date
8/19/2024 3:16:23 PM
(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) The Iraqi Children Foundation (ICF) is pleased to announce five distinguished individuals to headline the 5K as "Honorary Co-Chairs". ICF is grateful to each one in the ways they have lent their voice and support to the cause of Iraq's orphans and most vulnerable kids:
His Excellency Nazar Al Khirullah, Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the United States
Aziz Khudairi, Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Khudairi Group
Dr. Jeremy Kohomban, President and CEO of The Children's Village of New York
Steve Lutes, Vice President for Middle East Affairs, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Mais Abbas Abousy, Esq., Assistant General Counsel for the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation
We are off to a great start! Already, 120 participants are signed up for the in-person and virtual 2024 Global In Their Shoes 5K. Twelve (12) teams have been created, with our friends at EPIC - the Enabling Peace in Iraq Center - leading the pack! One of the 5K teams formed the farthest away from Washington DC so far is the "Danish-Iraqi Champions" in Copenhagen. Where are you running? Sign up today and create your own in-person or virtual 5K team!
A huge thank you to all the generous hearts who have also donated $4,837 in individual gifts. These donations support vulnerable orphans, child laborers, disabled kids, and children exploited by criminals, drug gangs, and traffickers. The icing on the cake? For every person who signs up for the 2024 5k - whether in-person or virtual - a needy Iraqi child will get the fun of a brand new pair of shoes. So WHERE are YOU running/walking this year?
