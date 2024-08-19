عربي


State Reception Gets Underway In Baku Hosted By President Ilham Aliyev In Honor Of Russian President Vladimir Putin

8/19/2024 3:11:47 PM

On August 19, a state reception hosted by Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was held in honor of Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, at the Gulustan Palace in Baku, Azernews reports.

The reception featured a concert with selections of Azerbaijani and Russian music.

