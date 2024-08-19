State Reception Gets Underway In Baku Hosted By President Ilham Aliyev In Honor Of Russian President Vladimir Putin
Date
8/19/2024 3:11:47 PM
On August 19, a state reception hosted by Ilham Aliyev,
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was held in honor of
Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, at the
Gulustan Palace in Baku, Azernews reports.
The reception featured a concert with selections of Azerbaijani
and Russian music.
