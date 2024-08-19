Denmark Allows Its Weapons To Be Used By AFU In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commenting on the breakthrough of the Ukrainian in the Kursk region, Danish Foreign Lars Løkke Rasmussen said that Ukraine could use the weapons provided by his country in the Russian Federation.

He said this in a commentary to the Danish broadcaster DR, The local reports, Ukrinform reports.

Rasmussen said that he supports any use of Danish weapons provided by Ukraine during its current offensive on the Russian border region, noting that 'you cannot set restrictions on the fact that weapons can only be used on the territory of Ukraine.'

'You can't tell Ukraine not to go to the other side ... and not to interrupt the supply chain [of weapons by the Russian army]. This is a defensive operation that aims to interrupt Russian supply chains to Russian military units in the occupied Ukrainian territory,' he said.

announces $115M aid package for Ukrain

Rasmussen also added that Denmark strongly supports Ukraine in its fight against Russia, and today's aid package 'will be important in the fight against Russian aggression'.

As Ukrinform reported, the Danish government said on Monday that it had prepared a new aid package for Ukraine worth 783 million Danish kroner (115 million US dollars) to meet Kyiv's military needs in both the short and long term.