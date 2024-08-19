Egypt, Kuwait Eye Broader Bilateral Cooperation - Envoy
8/19/2024 3:04:56 PM
CAIRO, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Kuwait plan to ratchet up bilateral cooperation across numerous fields, with emphasis placed on the industrial and transportation sectors, Kuwait's Ambassador to Cairo Saqer Al-Ghanim said on Monday.
Lauding the meteoric development seen in the Arab world's most populous nation, the Kuwaiti diplomat expressed his country's "eagerness" to propel cooperation with Cairo to greater levels, he told KUNA after talks with Egyptian Transportation, Trade and industry Minister Kamel Al-Wazir.
Progress in trade relations would help usher in more growth in the two nations' economies, the Kuwaiti diplomat underlined, saying his talks with the Egyptian minister also focused on existential "opportunities" for further cooperation. (end)
