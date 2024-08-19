Egypt, Kuwait Eye Broader Bilateral Cooperation - Envoy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Kuwait plan to ratchet up bilateral cooperation across numerous fields, with emphasis placed on the industrial and sectors, Kuwait's Ambassador to Cairo Saqer Al-Ghanim said on Monday.

Lauding the meteoric development seen in the Arab world's most populous nation, the Kuwaiti expressed his country's "eagerness" to propel cooperation with Cairo to greater levels, he told KUNA after talks with Egyptian Transportation, Trade and Kamel Al-Wazir.

Progress in trade relations would help usher in more growth in the two nations' economies, the Kuwaiti diplomat underlined, saying his talks with the Egyptian minister also focused on existential "opportunities" for further cooperation. (end)

