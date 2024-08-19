3 Killed, As Many Wounded In Ghazni Flash Floods

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Flash floods in southern Ghazni province have claimed the lives of at least three people and left three others injured, an official said on Monday.

Mullah Hamidullah Nisar, Director of Information and Culture, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the flash floods, triggered by heavy rains, hit parts of Deh Yak district on Sunday night.

The include a woman and two children, while the are receiving treatment.

In addition to the human toll, the floods have caused damage, though the exact extent of the losses is still being assessed. Aid organizations have mobilized to provide immediate relief to those affected.

Saleh Mohammad, a resident of Sherboz area, said that the floods inflicted severe financial losses on local residents.

Meanwhile, officials from the Disaster Preparedness Department have confirmed the occurrence of the flash floods and are working to determine the full impact in terms of both casualties and financial damage.

kk/sa