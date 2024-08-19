LATHAM ADDS LEADING PTAB PRACTITIONER TO IP LITIGATION TEAM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Raghav Bajaj brings a wealth of technical patent litigation experience to the firm's Austin office.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Raghav Bajaj has joined the firm's Austin office as a partner in the Intellectual Property Litigation Practice and Litigation & Trial Department. Bajaj is a seasoned patent litigator whose practice focuses on contested Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) proceedings before the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), including inter partes reviews (IPRs), post-grant reviews, and their respective appeals.

Samer Zabaneh, Managing Partner of the firm's Austin office, said: "Raghav is an exceptional addition to our firm and the Austin office. His robust technical background and impressive track record will enhance our formidable team's ability to address clients' most complex IP-related litigation challenges."

Bajaj counsels clients on all aspects of PTAB proceedings, as well as in appeals that go to the Federal Circuit. He serves as lead counsel for both petitioners and patent owners in various industries and technologies, including computer hardware, computer software, networking, e-commerce, and mobile device applications.

Jeff Homrig, Global Vice Chair of Latham's Intellectual Property Litigation Practice, said: "We are delighted to welcome Raghav to our dynamic PTAB team, which consistently pioneers innovative strategies in these administrative proceedings and boasts an exceptional success rate for both petitioners and patent owners. Raghav's experience, combined with his computer science background and technical know-how, will undoubtedly further develop and refine our client-driven solutions."

Bajaj added: "Latham's premier team offers a leading framework through which I can support all aspects of a client's patent litigation strategy. I look forward to growing my practice here while leveraging the firm's global platform for my clients' benefit."

Bajaj joins Latham from Haynes and Boone LLP in Austin. He received his JD from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and a BA in computer science, cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science.

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

