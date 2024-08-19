Biomanufacturing Market Global Report 2024: Key Technologies, Market Trends And Growth Projections From 2025 To 2035

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global for Industrial Biomanufacturing 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industrial biomanufacturing utilizes biological systems (e.g., living microorganisms, resting cells, animal cells, cells, tissues, enzymes, or in vitro synthetic (enzymatic) systems) to produce commercial biomolecules for use in the agricultural, food, materials, energy, and industries. Products are isolated from natural sources, such as blood, cultures of microbes, animal cells, or plant cells grown in specialized equipment or dedicated cultivation environments. The cells/tissues or enzymes used may be natural or modified by genetic engineering, metabolic engineering, synthetic biology, and protein engineering.

It is rapidly emerging as a transformative force in the global manufacturing landscape, promising sustainable solutions to meet the world's growing demand for materials, chemicals, and energy. As we enter a new era of biotechnology and sustainable manufacturing, industrial biomanufacturing stands at the forefront of innovation. By harnessing the power of living organisms, particularly microorganisms and cell cultures, this field offers a path to produce a wide range of products with greater efficiency, reduced environmental impact, and enhanced performance characteristics.

This comprehensive market report provides an in-depth analysis of the rapidly growing industrial biomanufacturing sector, covering key technologies, market trends, and growth projections from 2025 to 2035. As industries worldwide shift towards more sustainable and bio-based production methods, industrial biomanufacturing is poised to play a pivotal role in the future of manufacturing across multiple sectors.

Report contents include:

Detailed market size estimates and growth forecasts for the global industrial biomanufacturing market from 2025 to 2035

Analysis of key application sectors including:



Biopharmaceuticals: Including monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and more. Emerging technologies like synthetic biology and cell-free systems revolutionizing biopharmaceutical production.

I ndustrial Enzymes: Analysis of enzymes used in detergents, food processing, biofuels, textiles, and other industries. The report examines how engineered enzymes are enabling new industrial applications.

Biofuels: In-depth look at bioethanol, biodiesel, biogas, and advanced biofuels. The report analyzes feedstocks, conversion technologies, and emerging trends like algae-based biofuels.

Bioplastics: Coverage of bio-based and biodegradable plastics like PLA, PHA, bio-PE, and others. The report examines how bioplastics are transforming packaging, automotive, and other industries.

Biochemicals: Analysis of bio-based organic acids, alcohols, polymers, and other platform chemicals. The report looks at how biochemicals are replacing petrochemicals in various applications.

Bio-Agritech : Examination of biopesticides, biofertilizers, and other biological crop inputs. The report covers emerging technologies like RNA interference for crop protection.

Comprehensive overview of biomanufacturing technologies, processes, and production methods

Assessment of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the industry. Profiles of over 1,100 companies active in the industrial biomanufacturing space.

Companies profiled include:



Assessment of technology landscape-key biomanufacturing technologies and processes, including:



Fermentation and cell culture systems

Metabolic engineering and synthetic biology

Downstream processing and purification methods

Analytical techniques and quality control

Scale-up strategies and continuous manufacturing Emerging technologies like cell-free systems and microfluidics

The evolving regulatory environment for industrial biomanufacturing, including:



Regulations governing genetically modified organisms (GMOs)

Biofuel blending mandates and incentives

Approval pathways for biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars Standards and certifications for bio-based products

Analysis of investment trends in industrial biomanufacturing, including:



Venture capital funding for synthetic biology start-ups

Public and private investments in bioprocessing infrastructure

M&A activity and strategic partnerships Government funding and incentives for bio-based industries

Assessment of future prospects for industrial biomanufacturing, examining:



Emerging application areas and end-user industries

Technological innovations on the horizon

Potential disruptive technologies and business models Long-term growth projections to 2035

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Definition and Scope of Industrial Biomanufacturing

1.2 Overview of Industrial Biomanufacturing Processes

1.3 Key Components of Industrial Biomanufacturing

1.4 Importance of Industrial Biomanufacturing in the Global Economy

1.5 Markets

2 PRODUCTION

2.1 Microbial Fermentation

2.2 Mammalian Cell Culture

2.3 Plant Cell Culture

2.4 Insect Cell Culture

2.5 Transgenic Animals

2.6 Transgenic Plants

2.7 Technologies

2.8 Scale of Production

2.9 Mode of Operation

2.10 Host Organisms

3 BIOPHARMACEUTICALS

3.1 Technology/materials analysis

3.2 Market analysis

3.3 Company profiles 145 (112 company profiles)

4 INDUSTRIAL ENZYMES

4.1 Technology/materials analysis

4.1.1 Detergent Enzymes

4.1.2 Food Processing Enzymes

4.1.3 Textile Processing Enzymes

4.1.4 Paper and Pulp Processing Enzymes

4.1.5 Leather Processing Enzymes

4.1.6 Biofuel Production Enzymes

4.1.7 Animal Feed Enzymes

4.1.8 Pharmaceutical and Diagnostic Enzymes

4.1.9 Waste Management and Bioremediation Enzymes

4.1.10 Agriculture and Crop Improvement Enzymes

4.2 Market analysis

4.3 Companies profiles 238 (56 company profiles)

5 BIOFUELS

5.1 Technology/materials analysis

5.1.1 Role in the circular economy

5.1.2 The global biofuels market

5.1.3 Feedstocks

5.1.4 Bioethanol

5.1.5 Biodiesel

5.1.6 Biogas

5.1.7 Biobutanol

5.1.8 Biohydrogen

5.1.9 Biomethanol

5.1.10 Bio-oil and Biochar

5.1.11 Renewable Diesel and Jet Fuel

5.1.12 Algal biofuels

5.2 Market analysis

5.3 Company profiles 362 (211 company profiles)

6 BIOPLASTICS

6.1 Technology/materials analysis

6.1.1 Polylactic acid (PLA)

6.1.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)

6.1.3 Bio-based polyethylene (PE)

6.1.4 Bio-based polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

6.1.5 Bio-based polyurethanes (PUs)

6.1.6 Starch-based plastics

6.1.7 Cellulose-based plastics

6.2 Market analysis

6.3 Company profiles 530 (520 company profiles)

7 BIOCHEMICALS

7.1 Technology/materials analysis

7.1.1 Organic acids

7.1.2 Amino acids

7.1.3 Alcohols

7.1.4 Surfactants

7.1.5 Solvents

7.1.6 Flavours and fragrances

7.1.7 Bio-based monomers and intermediates

7.1.8 Bio-based polymers

7.1.9 Bio-based composites and blends

7.1.10 Waste

7.1.11 Microbial and mineral sources

7.2 Market analysis

7.3 Company profiles 952 (123 company profiles)

8 BIO-AGRITECH

8.1 Technology/materials analysis

8.1.1 Biopesticides

8.1.2 Biofertilizers

8.1.3 Biostimulants

8.1.4 Agricultural Enzymes

8.2 Market analysis

8.3 Company profiles 1056 (105 company profiles)

