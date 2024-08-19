UK Police: Woman Killed, Two Hurt In Stabbing In Manchester

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- A 43-year-old woman was stabbed to death and two other people left with life-threatening injuries in Manchester city, the British announced Monday.

Police were called to Barnard Road in Gorton at about 23:20 BST on Sunday after reports three people had been stabbed.

The woman died at the scene while a 17-year-old girl and a 64-year-old man were taken to hospital for treatment. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the attack.

Initial inquiries suggest the suspect, aged 22, was known to the victims, Greater Manchester Police said.

The injured girl and man suffered "serious stab wounds" in the attack and their condition is "believed to be life-threatening at this time", the police said. (end)

nbs









MENAFN19082024000071011013ID1108575959