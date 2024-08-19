MILESTONE 15TH EDITION OF TriYAS CONFIRMED FOR 2025

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE, 19 August 2024: Building on 14 years of record-breaking editions, organiser Ethara has confirmed today that the region’s only day-to-night triathlon will return for the 15th time to Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday, 8th February 2025.



Encapsulating the spirit of sport, Yas Marina Circuit prepares to host the milestone edition in 2025 following its highest-ever recorded participation this year, which saw more than 1,400 competitors enter across 11 categories. The Abu Dhabi-based community event has attracted over 15,000 participants since its inception. From first-time participants to seasoned athletes, TriYAS brings together the UAE’s health and fitness community for a full day of exacting physical challenges.









Ethara continues to be a pillar of support for local fitness enthusiasts, with Yas Marina Circuit’s free-to-enter TrainYAS programme available year-round for anyone to run, walk, or cycle the iconic track. These events offer the perfect opportunity for hopeful TrainYAS participants to train ahead of the milestone 15th edition in 2025.



Empowering junior triathletes and fuelling the next wave of competitors, TriYAS’ junior categories, including TriKIDS, have seen increased participation over the years, with the historic 2024 edition hosting over 270 participants aged 14 and under. From swimming and running to roller skating, TriYAS offers the unique opportunity for attendees of all ages and abilities to achieve their personal fitness goals on an unrivalled stage.







