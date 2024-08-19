One Civilian Killed, Four More Injured In Russian Shelling Of Sumy Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sumy region, one person was killed and four others were wounded as a result of Russian shelling in the past day.

The of the Sumy region wrote this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

“Over the past day (in the Sumy region - ed.), 275 were recorded. A total of 40 settlements were shelled with various types of weapons. As a result, one person was killed and four more were injured,” the statement said.

In addition, 22 private houses, 4 garages, 3 outbuildings, a house of culture, a school, a summer kitchen, a car and a motorized tractor were damaged.

Russian army kills three civilians, injures nine more inregion in past day

Police investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine“Violation of the laws and customs of war.”

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night and morning of August 19, the Russian forces fired 21 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region, resulting in a total of 33 explosions.

The Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Hlukhiv, and Shalyhyne communities came under Russian shelling.