Finnish Volunteer Fighter Killed In Action In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ville Mykkänen, 26, a former Center Party politician, died on the Ukrainian battlefield in early August, becoming the fifth Finnish volunteer to have been killed in the war.

That's according to Yle , referring to a veterans' association, Ukrinform reports.

Mykkänen died in Luhansk region, where Russian forces have been pushing an offensive.

He had served in various posts, including as chair of the Centre Party's North Ostrobothnian youth wing.

According to a statement from his family posted by the NGO, Mykkänen decided to join the Ukrainian in the late autumn of 2023.

"Even at a young age, he wanted to influence significant issues and advance justice in the world," the family statement said.

"Russia's war of aggression started focused Mykkänen's attention on the real fight for peace and freedom. He had a strong will to defend a free nation. In the end, under the fighting name "Flurry," he made the greatest sacrifice anyone could ever make, losing his life for freedom," it said, adding that "dying in the merciless battles on the front line is a testament to the values ​​he cherished until the last moment: courage, bravery and justice."

On July 30, the veterans' support group reported the death of the fourth Finn known to have been killed in combat in Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion.

Jussi Tanner, Director General of Consular Services at the Finnish Foreign Ministry, has estimated that some 20-30 Finns are fighting on the Ukrainian front.