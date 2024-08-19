Kuwait Reaffirms Position On Supporting Global Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- The of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Kuwait's unwavering position on lending a hand to people in need worldwide, while urging appreciation and respect for all humanitarian workers.

This came in a statement from the Foreign Ministry on Monday, in honor of World Humanitarian Day.

Additionally, the ministry said that Kuwait will always remember the humanitarian workers who lost their lives or were while in the field, noting Security Council No. 2730 (2024) regarding the necessity of protecting humanitarian workers and all United Nations personnel while performing their duties.

The UN named Kuwait as an international center for humanitarian efforts in 2014, and the late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was named "humanitarian leader", humanitarian aid has been rooted in Kuwait far from political goals or discrimination.

This approach is encouraged by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in continuation of diplomatic and humanitarian work in the face of challenges. (end)

