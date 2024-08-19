Vladimir Putin Embarks On Two-Day Official Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Russian reported that President Vladimir arrived in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on Sunday, August 18, for a two-day official visit.

According to TASS, Putin is scheduled to meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, to discuss bilateral relations and“international and regional issues.”

RIA Novosti also reported that the leaders of Russia and Azerbaijan are expected to sign joint documents on Monday and issue statements to the press.

Previously, the Kremlin had announced that Putin and Aliyev would discuss the“resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

Putin's last visit to Azerbaijan was in September 2018.

Meanwhile, this visit highlights the ongoing strategic partnership between Russia and Azerbaijan. Both leaders aim to strengthen their collaboration on key regional issues and address mutual concerns.

This meeting reflects the importance of maintaining stable relations and advancing regional diplomatic efforts.

