Weather: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Expected In Kerala On August 20; IMD Issues Orange Alert In Four Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a fresh weather forecast for Kerala, an orange alert has been issued for four districts tomorrow (Aug 20). The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD has sounded orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki with heavy rainfall expected in isolated places, while Alappuzha, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur have been placed under yellow alert. Heavy rain is defined as 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rainfall in 24 hours.

On August 21, yellow alert has been declared in Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode with expectation of heavy rainfall in isolated places and the possibility of thunderstorms.

The IMD has warned of strong winds and rough seas along the Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnataka coasts, and advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea. Residents in coastal areas and those living in vulnerable housing are advised to take necessary precautions and be prepared to relocate if necessary. Trees, posts, and boards in public and private spaces should be secured. From today (Aug 19) to 23/08/2024, wind speed of 35-45 kmph and rough seas are expected along Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts. On August 21, wind speed of 35-45 kmph and rough seas are expected along Kerala coast, southeast Arabian Sea, Karnataka coast, east-central Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, Maldives area, northwest Bay of Bengal, northeast Bay of Bengal, southwest Bay of Bengal, and west-central Bay of Bengal.

