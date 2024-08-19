Israel assumes America, other allies will assist in bombing Iran

(MENAFN) Israeli Foreign Israel Katz has expressed his country’s expectations for support from the United States and its European allies, including Britain and France, in the event of a direct conflict with Iran. Katz’s remarks were made during a meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourne in Jerusalem on Friday.



According to a Hebrew-language statement from Katz’s office, Israel anticipates that both France and Britain will publicly denounce any Iranian aggression against Israel. Katz emphasized that should a conflict arise, the US-led coalition would be expected to assist Israel not only in defensive measures but also in offensive operations targeting key Iranian sites.



In a follow-up post on X (formerly Twitter), Katz reiterated his position, urging his European counterparts to openly commit to standing with Israel in both defensive and offensive actions against Iran.



However, French and British officials have downplayed these expectations. Séjourne described it as “inappropriate” to discuss any potential retaliation or military preparations during ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the Gaza conflict. A joint statement from the French and British delegations after the meeting avoided any mention of forming an anti-Iran coalition, focusing instead on urging Iran and its allies to de-escalate military threats against Israel and emphasizing the need to end the cycle of retaliation.

MENAFN19082024000045015687ID1108575172