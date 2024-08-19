Harris outlines economic vision focused on middle-class relief

(MENAFN) U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who has maintained a relatively low profile regarding her specific plans should she win the upcoming November presidential election, recently began to reveal elements of her economic program. On Friday, she centered her message on bolstering the purchasing power of middle-class Americans. The 59-year-old Democratic candidate, who stepped into the race after President Joe Biden withdrew, traveled to North Carolina to address the pressing issue of the rising cost of living for the middle class. Harris also took the opportunity to criticize corporate practices she believes are inflating prices excessively, as highlighted by her campaign team.



Harris has committed to championing the middle class, positioning her economic policies as a direct counter to those of her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, whom she accuses of prioritizing the wealthiest Americans and large corporations. "Trump is fighting for billionaires and big corporations. I'm going to fight to get money back to middle-class and working-class families," Harris declared, underscoring her intent to reverse what she sees as policies that disproportionately benefit the rich.



During her speech, Harris shared her perspective on the struggles families face regarding the cost of living. She acknowledged the widespread sentiment that, despite working hard, many Americans feel they are barely getting by. Drawing from her own experiences, Harris recounted her mother’s efforts to purchase a home and her own time working at McDonald’s as a student to earn pocket money. These personal anecdotes were aimed at differentiating herself from Trump, a billionaire businessman, and making her more relatable to everyday voters.



Harris also criticized Trump’s proposal to significantly increase tariffs, arguing that such a move would essentially act as a "national consumption tax," with harmful consequences for American families. She warned that Trump's plan would lead to higher prices on essential goods, including gas, food, and clothing, effectively imposing what she termed a "Trump+ tax" on everyday necessities. According to Harris, this policy could cost a typical family USD3,900 annually, underscoring the financial burden she believes it would impose on middle-class Americans. Through these points, Harris is framing her candidacy as one focused on economic fairness and support for the working and middle classes.



