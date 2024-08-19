Israeli officials express significant doubts about likelihood of achieving a ceasefire agreement with Hamas

(MENAFN) Israeli officials have expressed significant doubts about the likelihood of achieving a ceasefire agreement with Hamas or finalizing a prisoner exchange deal, according to reports from the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth. Sources within the Israeli of War, described as well-informed, have indicated that the current negotiations with Hamas are not yielding promising results. These sources revealed that Israeli Prime might need to offer "temporary concessions" to facilitate the return of kidnapped individuals, though there remains little hope for reaching a comprehensive ceasefire agreement.



The sources also suggested that Israel needs to adopt new strategies for addressing the situation with Hamas. This includes potentially redefining the objectives of the ongoing conflict and preparing for potential confrontations with Hezbollah in Lebanon. One official highlighted that the primary focus of current efforts is on ensuring the safe return of hostages, rather than planning for post-war scenarios. They noted that while Israel currently holds a strategic advantage, the nature of the negotiations is predominantly political rather than purely security-oriented.



Prime Minister Netanyahu, speaking on Sunday, acknowledged the complexity of the negotiations, recognizing that there are elements where flexibility might be feasible and others where it is not.

MENAFN19082024000045015687ID1108575109