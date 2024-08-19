MK Stalin Flags 'Drastic Reduction' In Budgetary Allocations For Southern Railway Projects

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Aug 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief M.K. Stalin on Monday wrote to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressing his disappointment for the 'drastic reduction' in budgetary allocation for the Southern Railways.

In his letter to the Railway Minister, Stalin said:“We are disappointed that the allocation of funds for the Southern Railways under certain Heads of Accounts in the Regular Budget for Indian Railways for the year 2024-2025 is much less when compared to the allocations made in the Interim Budget in the same year.”

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister pointed out that in the Interim Budget for 2024-25, the allocation towards new lines and doubling of lines were Rs.976.1 crore and Rs.2,214.4 crore, respectively.

On the other hand, the revised allocation in the regular budget presented on by the government on July 23 was Rs.301.3 crore for new lines and Rs.1,928.8 crore for doubling of lines.

“The above drastic reduction in allocation of funds by Rs.674.8 crores for new line projects will severely affect the progress of many important ongoing projects in Tamil Nadu,” Stalin told Vaishnaw in the letter, listing out seven vital projects.

“Similarly, reduction in allocation of funds for doubling projects by Rs 285.64 crore will definitely slow down the much-needed doubling projects in our state,” Stalin added, listing out 12 line doubling projects.

Stalin also told Vaishnaw that the railway works related to the Kilambakkam bus terminus, electric multiple unit (EMU) services, and mass rapid transit system (MRTS) lines need to be expedited.