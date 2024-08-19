World Humanitarian Day 2024: Date, history, significance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Observed on August 19, World Humanitarian Day 2024 honors the efforts of aid workers who selflessly help those in need. The day also raises awareness of humanitarian challenges worldwide, reflecting the ongoing need for global solidarity and support

World Humanitarian Day is celebrated annually on August 19, marking the anniversary of the 2003 bombing of the UN headquarters in Baghdad. This day honors humanitarian workers

The UN General Assembly designated August 19 as World Humanitarian Day in 2008. It was a response to tragic event in Baghdad, aiming to recognize humanitarian workers' sacrifices

World Humanitarian Day highlights critical role of humanitarian workers in crisis zones. It also emphasizes need for international cooperation, support to address global challenges

The theme for World Humanitarian Day 2024 is 'Acting For Humanity'

This day is an opportunity to acknowledge tireless efforts of humanitarian workers. Their dedication to saving lives, providing essential services

Humanitarian workers often operate in dangerous and challenging environments. World Humanitarian Day draws attention to the risks they face, advocating for better protection

World Humanitarian Day 2024 encourages everyone to contribute to humanitarian causes. Whether through donations, volunteering, or raising awareness, every effort counts