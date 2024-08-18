$25,000 Reward For Information Leading To The Arrest Of Rico Pineda

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The National is offering between $5,000 and $25,000 to people who provide“accurate” information on the location of any of the 11 fugitives who are being investigated for the alleged commission of money laundering and drug trafficking crimes as part of Operation

Jericho. For

Abraham Rico Pineda,

son of Congressman Raúl Pineda,

a member of the leadership of the Revolutionary Party (PRD), the police are offering the maximum sum of a $25 thousand reward.





While for Omar Alexander Ortega Robles, and Jorge Néstor Sánchez Rodríguez, the authorities promise to deliver $20 thousand.

For Annyuri Frank Villarreal, they are willing to pay $10,000.

$5,000 will be paid to anyone who provides information about Juan Manuel Aguilar Reyna, Gregorio Germín Miller alias "Gregori", Eduardo Lionel Martínez Collins alias "Ameba", Rubén Ariel Pérez Sanclamente, Luis Diego Pittí, Carlos Rodrigo Bascombe Samaniego, and Juan Abdiel Chérigo alias "Coya".

Congressman Raúl Pineda,

a member of the leadership of the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD) is pictured below:

Why Raúl Pineda's son?

Authorities suspect that Abraham Rico Pineda was the person in charge of handling the money. According to investigations, the network invested large sums of money to create companies. Through these companies they received and sent money. They received drugs from Colombia at specific points in the Guna Yala region, Panama and Darien. They then sent the illicit merchandise through jungle trails to transport it by land to the border with Costa Rica.

So far, the National Police has seized 2.6 million dollars in assets and 300 million dollars in cash. Those under investigation are accused of allegedly committing the crimes of money laundering and conspiracy to commit drug-related crimes.

Through a statement posted on his social media, Congressman Pineda reported that his son will

voluntarily appear

before the competent authorities to answer questions and prove his innocence.

Below, father and son, in better days.

