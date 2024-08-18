عربي


Azerbaijani Army Positions Come Under Fire By Armenians In Direction Of Nakhchivan

8/18/2024 10:08:35 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 18, around 7:30 p.m., units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire on the positions of the Azerbaijan army located in the direction of the Lekatag settlement of the Julfa district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Further to the information in the release shared by the Ministry, the Azerbaijani Army units have taken adequate response measures in the abovementioned direction.

