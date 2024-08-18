Azerbaijani Army Positions Come Under Fire By Armenians In Direction Of Nakhchivan
Date
8/18/2024 10:08:35 PM
On August 18, around 7:30 p.m., units of the Armenian armed
forces opened fire on the positions of the Azerbaijan army located
in the direction of the Lekatag settlement of the Julfa district of
the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews
reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense.
Further to the information in the release shared by the
Ministry, the Azerbaijani Army units have taken adequate response
measures in the abovementioned direction.
