Pickle The Dog Happily Reunited With Their Owners

Doggy Be Good a trusted and community-oriented establishment for nearly two decades, offering dog boarding, daycare, training, and grooming services.

- Mike DiMarco, owner of Doggy Be GoodCOLLEGE POINT, NY, USA, August 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mike DiMarco owner of Doggy Be Good is pleased to announce the team effort put forth by our employees, friends, customers, and allies that assisted in the successful return of Pickle.DiMarco said "After an exhaustive and comprehensive search involving our staff, outside resources including that of a dog tracker, we are pleased that Pickle is back with his family safe, unharmed and joyful. My heartfelt thanks to all the individuals who helped Pickle reunite with his grateful family.”Pickle's owner Peter Thanasoulis had this to say“I got a call about 8am this morning regarding Pickle's whereabouts in Malba Bay. We drove there, and someone said he was hiding in the bushes. I greatly appreciate that person who shared their location with me, so we knew exactly where he was. I went left, the other group went right all of a sudden, I hear my dog's name, I looked and there he is. He was glad jumping up and happy we were reunited, and I am glad to say he is healthy and home safe. I would like to give a shout out to everyone, the Whitestone community the community that helped me out. Pretty much it was a group effort. Definitely the people at Doggy Be Good Daycare they did their part to make it right, they were nonstop searching, they handed out flyers Thank you everyone, I am happy to report Pickle is home safe.”In a statement issued by NYC Council Member Vicky Paladino said” Doggy Be Good a trusted and community-oriented establishment for nearly two decades, offering dog boarding, daycare, training, and grooming services. The owner, Mike, has fostered strong partnerships with local civic groups and city agencies, including the NYPD, which has been a cornerstone of his business's success. His deep love for dogs is evident in every aspect of the operation.Recently, with the collaborative efforts of the DSNY, NYPD, Dorian Mecir, and local civic organizations, Pickle, a beloved pet, was safely returned home. In seventeen years of business, Doggy Be Good has maintained an impeccable record, with no previous incidents of this nature. The reputation of this facility is well-regarded throughout Queens and beyond, and this incident was managed with the utmost professionalism and care.Thank you, Mike and the entire Doggy Be Good team, for your unwavering dedication and service to our community.

