Ukraine's Intelligence Reveals Details Of Cyber Attack On Producer Of Russian Nukes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a recent attack on a Russian producer of nuclear munitions, Ukraine's GUR defense intelligence obtained a massive bulk of sensitive data and undermined the company's operations.

That's according to the GUR spokesperson, Yevhen Yerin, who elaborated on the mission on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"This is one of the major producers of nuclear munitions. Disrupting operations of such an enterprise delivers a blow to both the organization and image of the aggressor state," Yerin said.

"There is a lot of rather diverse data, including personal data of employees, official paperwork, and information that can shed some light on their sanction evasion loopholes. This data is being studied and analyzed and will totally be used in the interests of our victory," Yerin assured.

As reported, cyber experts with the GUR agency alongside the VO Team hacker group attacked Vega, the only internet provider in the city of Snezhinsk, Chelyabinsk region, disabling 1,173 switches and 10 servers, as well as irreversibly taking down all data from servers. A number of strategic enterprises located in town have been cut from internet and communication services for almost a week. Among them is VNIITF (All-Russian Research Institute of Technical Physics), a Russian nuclear munitions developer.