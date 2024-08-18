FM: Indian FM's Visit To Kuwait Aims To Strengthen Bilateral Ties
Date
8/18/2024 3:05:12 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya stated on Sunday that India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar's visit to Kuwait aims to complete the joint efforts for strengthening the historic bilateral relations.
In a statement to KUNA, Minister Al-Yahya highlighted that the visit provided an opportunity to exchange views on a wide range of issues of mutual interests, discussed food security and investment opportunities, and sharing expertise in various fields.
During his meeting with his Indian counterpart, Minister Al-Yahya discussed the issue of the United Nations Security Council reform, noting that Kuwait and India share similar concerns and perspectives on this matter.
Al-Yahya also emphasized that the visit helped finalize arrangements for the upcoming visit of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait.
Minister Al-Yahya described the Indian minister's visit, which included meetings with His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, as positive and successful and laid the groundwork for fruitful future cooperation. (end)
